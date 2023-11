SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials in Saline County are investigating a trailer fire that left one person dead.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened Tuesday at a trailer on JE Bryant Drive at 4:30 a.m. Officials have not released a cause of the fire at this time.

Fire officials said that no foul play is expected in this incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.