Officials put England School District on lockdown

ENGLAND, Ark. – District officials with the England School District announced Friday that the district school buildings were in lockdown.

Officials posted the message to social media just before 8:30 a.m.

In the message, officials said both buildings were locked down as they were taking “extra precautions to ensure student safety.”

Police said the lockdown is tied to an off-campus investigation. England Police Department Chief Bill Dureson confirmed there was not a direct threat to the school and that there was no immediate threat to students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.