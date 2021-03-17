Old water treatment facility center of rezoning debate

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Maumelle City Council members voted 5-3 in Monday’s meeting to rezone an old water treatment plant now owned by Central Arkansas Water.

The previously zoned “open space” is now considered a “special use residential” zone, which allows the city to have more oversight when it comes to new residential development on the property.

The issue lies in its location – the old water facility sits right in the middle of Maumelle Country Club, behind the clubhouse and next to the driving range, sparking a debate as to the safety of the location and what would be best for the neighborhood.

Even after a stormy morning, Maumelle Country Club is in full swing with golfers honing their skill on the putting green and driving range. But any wayward shot lands dangerously close to a nearby fenced-off area – the old Maumelle Water treatment facility, now sitting vacant.

The once-plant is now just a stretch of asphalt with a few storage sheds, a lot ripe for development. Board President Brad Frederiksen and the rest of the leadership team have been pushing back on its rezoning for months.

“Just having houses built in the middle of our golf course seems a little strange,” Frederiksen said. “[We’re] willing to go any and all resources available to fight this”

His main concern is the narrow road leading to the 4-acre property, a relatively slim path that is usually packed with carts and people.

“Fire department, police department, whatever it may be,” said Frederiksen, “you have to move a whole bunch of golf carts to get through there.” And then there’s the concern of new construction, which would not only lead to an increase in traffic, but loud and busy machinery taking up the middle of the course.

The club had hoped to buy the property for their own expansion, adding a new practice center or volleyball court. But Frederiksen said Maumelle Country Club reached out to Central Arkansas Water twice, with nothing panning out. “They were under contract to sell it contingent on it being rezoned,” explained Frederiksen.

According to Alderman Michael Tierney (Maumelle, Ward 3) the city is working with infrastructure that’s already at the club, including the path previously used by trucks of the water facility.

“It will be using an easement area that’s already been established,” he said. He adds that the only thing approved so far is the rezoning of the parcel of land; all other additions, including a change to the road and the new homes, still have to get the green light by both the planning commission and City Council. “We’ve zoned it to where this can go in there,” Tierney said, “now we have to go through the approval process of what actually does go in there.”

When asked why he gave the go-ahead, Tierney said it all came down to what would be best for the future of the neighborhood and agreed with other City officials that said new development in an area already surrounded by condos and homes made sense.

“This was approved by city staff, it was approved by the planning commission, and the city council went with the recommendation of the experts,” Tierney said.

This isn’t the first time the old water facility has come up in City Council meetings. A similar ordinance was proposed last spring that would allow for up to 24 housing units in the same stretch of land. It was shot down.

