LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.

“Why do you see everybody coming together Monday through Saturday and then separate on Sunday,” said pastor, Neal Scoggins.

Two congregations, one predominately white and one predominately black come together.

“My congregation Grace Temple, his congregation, Grace church, so therefore hence the name… Grace United,” said pastor Steven Arnold.

The idea sparked at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were just an all-white congregation, 100% met that quota and I was just unsatisfied with that,” said pastor, Joshua Hurlburt.

Joshua Hurlburt prayed to have an African American congregation come in.

“I just said Lord, I would really like it if you brought and African American congregation here so that we could do church together and show the city something new,” said Hurlburt.

So, they began the process of merging.

“We had to put God out front, and leave our egos outside,” said Arnold.

With their first service Sunday, Sep. 25, the day of the Little Rock Nine anniversary.

“I would love to see the little rock nine actually see what is happening,” and, “here we are 65 years later and for me to be a part of what’s happening in the city. man, I think we are on something larger than we could ever imagine,” stated Scoggins.

To create a new church for the city of Little Rock.

“With everything that is going on in society, and our culture, for this to happen, it defies all logic, so it’s a god thing,” stated Arnold.

The pastors say their congregations are beyond excited to come together Sunday morning for their first service as Grace United.