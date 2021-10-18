One dead, 10 injured after crash in Saline County Sunday night

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – One man is dead and 10 other people were injured after a collision in Saline County late Sunday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened at 14305 Chicot Road just before midnight.

Deputies said the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche hit a van carrying a family of 10, injuring the mother, eight children and killing the father, who was driving the van.

The deputies noted three of the eight children are in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle is also in serious condition, and according to deputies, he lost his leg due to the crash.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information on victim’s names involved in the crash. There is also no word as of Monday morning on what if any charges will be filed in the case.