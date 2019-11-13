Update: Suspect named in Nov. 9 Pine Bluff murder, $10K reward

The victim in the case was found inside a burning car

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police have released the names of a homicide victim and suspect in a Nov. 9 killing.

The Pine Bluff Police Department on Wednesday said investigators are looking for Toran Conaway, 28, in the killing of Alfred Flowers, Jr., 43.

The victim’s body was found after officers and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the 2300 block of East Pullen.

The PBPD also said Wednesday that the vehicle belonged to Flowers.

Police say Conaway, who is currently on probation, is wanted on charges of Capital Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. He is described as 6’-01” tall and about 290 pounds. His last known address was an apartment in the 6700 block of Dollarway Road.

Conaway is further described as being considered armed and dangerous. Police advise anyone coming in contact with him should not to approach him.

Anyone with information about where Conaway’s may be is urged to call the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects wanted in connection with any homicide. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/

Original story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One person was found dead after a vehicle fire around 6:50 p.m. yesterday in Pine Bluff.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle fire near the area of 2300 E. Pullen where they eventually put out the fire.

Police say they found a body inside the car and the identity is unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect at this time.

