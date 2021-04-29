One dead after Wednesday night pedestrian accident in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man is dead after a fatal accident Wednesday night in Pine Bluff.

The accident happened at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Plum Street just after 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, when they arrived, they found an unresponsive Black man laying next to the car which also collided with a utility pole.

The man was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

That investigation is ongoing.