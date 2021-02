PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Pulaski County deputies say one person is dead after a house fire Tuesday night on West Justice Road.

Update: A deceased subject has been recovered from the residential fire at the 4000 block of W. Justice Rd. Investigation is ongoing. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/utMlEReAeU — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) February 17, 2021

According to tweets from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a home on the 4000 block of W. Justice Rd.

Deputies are responding to a residential fire at the 4000 block of W. Justice Rd. First responders are working to extinguish flames & determine if anyone is present inside the home. PIO not on scene. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/5XrVnWRshw — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) February 17, 2021

At this time, officials have not identified the victim and are still investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.