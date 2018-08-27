One Dead, Three Injured in Pine Bluff Shooting
PINE BLUFF, Ark.-- One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff.
This marks the city's second homicide in 24 hours.
Police say they responded to a call at 2600 W 34th Avenue in reference to someone being shot around 1:00 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, a 36-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene.
Two victims with gunshot wounds left the scene and transported themselves to a hospital. The fourth victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say based on information gathered so far, a car approached a house and an occupant opened fire on the victims that were outside of the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.
