One Dead, Three Injured in Pine Bluff Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-- One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff.

This marks the city's second homicide in 24 hours.

Police say they responded to a call at 2600 W 34th Avenue in reference to someone being shot around 1:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene.

Two victims with gunshot wounds left the scene and transported themselves to a hospital. The fourth victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say based on information gathered so far, a car approached a house and an occupant opened fire on the victims that were outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.