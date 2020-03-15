One dead, two others hurt in accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A minor is dead and two people hurt after a crash in Jefferson County Saturday night.

The name of the juvenile is not being released because of their age.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Tyric Bishop of Little Rock, was hurt in the accident, along with an adult female passenger.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Interstate 530 North near mile marker 28.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car went out of control and slid down an embankment. then hit a tree.

The road was wet at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.