LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A man has died as a result of a fire at the Bradford Estate Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road.

The name of the man has not been released.

Fire crews responded to the apartments in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

When they got inside the apartment, responders found the deceased man in a bedroom.

The fire was mainly contained to the bedroom.

There is no word yet on the exact cause.