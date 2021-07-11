One man dead after Polk County train and truck collision Friday

NEW POTTER, Ark. –A man is dead after the Peterbilt truck he was driving was struck by a train on Friday in western Arkansas.

62-year-old Jerry Price of Mena died as a result of the collision.

It happened at the crossing on Polk Road 48 at State Highway 375 just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the truck driven by Price crossed the path of the train and was hit in the front portion of the trailer.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.