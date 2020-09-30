One man injured, one man arrested in Little Rock shooting Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say one man was injured and another man was arrested after a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of S. Woodrow Street just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers found the victim in the alley behind a business.

In the report, officers say the victim had a gunshot wound to his left calf.

According to the report, several people described the suspect as a large man approximately six feet, three inches tall, wearing a grey shirt, black pants, a black du-rag and glasses. The people told officers he ran off, heading southbound on Woodrow Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. According to the police report, the victim had a fractured tibia.

According to the report, officers went around the area and saw a vacant house on the 1900 block of S. Booker had an open back door.

Officers say in the report they went into the house and made contact with Hosea Simmons, 40, and another man.

According to the report, officers found a handgun in the closet of one of the bedrooms. The officers handcuffed Simmons and searched him, the report states. Officers say in the report they found a black du-rag and two loaded magazines in his front pocket.

In the report, officers say while they were escorting Simmons out of the house, he uttered, “I should have killed him,” and “That was stupid, I shouldn’t have done that”.

According to the report, Simmons told officers he did it because he was disrespecting him.

According to the Pulaski County Jail, Simmons is being held on first-degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons and a failure to comply warrant out of Pulaski County.

