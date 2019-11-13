One organization provides shelter for the homeless during cold weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — These cold temperatures are forcing homeless people in Little Rock to find a warm place to stay.

The Compassion Center on Roosevelt is one of the emergency homeless shelters in the capitol city.

All you need is a name and a clean background and you can eat, sleep, and shower.

Right now there are about 230 men, women, and children staying there, which is about 50 more than normal.

The CEO of the Compassion Center, William Holloway says that during the cold months the shelter always sees an up tick, and Holloway doesn’t expect that number to stop growing.

“We are pretty short of food right now because we are putting out a lot of extra meals. We put out 138 more meals today then we had a couple days ago. So we are running right close to 740-50 meals a day now.”

To give a comparison, Hollowway says that last year, there were around 900 meals eaten here just at dinner time on Thanksgiving, and they expect the same this year.

Holloway says that they try to provide warm clothing like jackets, gloves and hats to people who are staying there who need it.

