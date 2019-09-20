One person dead after Little Rock shooting

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. off Stanley Drive, near Baseline.

The victim showed up to the hospital, and that’s when police were notified.

Officers say they had trouble finding a crime scene because of the weather.

No details are available about the victim or suspect at this time.

