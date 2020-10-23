Online ordering open for, 2020 International Greek Food Festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The International Greek Food Festival returns this October.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, which has presented the much-loved Festival for over 35 years, has announced that its famous handmade Greek food and pastries will be available on Friday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 24th for online ordering and drive-through pickup.

The event, which is the largest ethnic festival in Arkansas, was postponed this May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 2020 International Greek Food Festival looks forward to continuing its tradition of serving food, friends, and the community,” said Festival Chair Jerry Horani. “While we can’t showcase our exciting entertainment, music, and cultural markets this year, we can still support fantastic charities with the help of our wonderful sponsors and the central Arkansas community.”

Featured dishes on the menu include gyros, pastitsio, spanakopita, two types of baklava, the Festival’s famous Greek meatballs, and much more.

The International Greek Food Festival has donated more than $1.5 million to over 30 charities that serve children, families, and communities throughout central Arkansas. Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit Community Connections, Centers for Youth & Families, Easterseals Arkansas, Humane Society of Pulaski County, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Wolfe Street Foundation, and Youth Home, Inc., as well as Annunciation Ministries. The Arkansas Foodbank will be onsite collecting non-perishable food items.

Visit HERE for more information, a full list of the charities supported by the Festival, and a menu for the drive-through event. Pre-ordering will open in early October.

