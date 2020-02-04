Operation Backtrack: The Hunt for an Arkansas Fugitive Day 2, Part III of the search

ROYSE CITY, TEXAS — For nearly three years, US Marshals have been trying to track down Arkansas fugitive Brian Keith Freeman. It’s been a long and exhaustive journey that has involved following countless leads, investigating dozens of possible sightings and interviewing hundreds of people. But so far, every single lead has resulted in a dead-end. The only thing US Marshals know for certain is that Freeman ditched his truck in a wooded area in Royse City, TX and then made a phone call to a friend of his saying he had done a horrible thing and that he was going to kill himself. That phone call, according to US Marshals was made just four days after he killed his ex-fiance, Lori Hannah, inside her Ward, AR home in March of 2017.

As a result, US Marshals decided to return to the small city roughly 325 miles south of the crime scene to launch ‘Operation Backtrack,’ a massive search in hopes of finding his remains or anything belonging to him.. specifically a cell phone and rifle. Lead investigator, Deputy Jeremy Hammons strongly believes Freeman walked into the woods and killed himself based on the phone call he made to a female friend. “He told her he intended to kill himself and that he hoped GOD would forgive him.”

Day one of the operation was long and exhaustive. Search teams scoured several sections of the 5.7 square mile search area but didn’t find any human remains or personal items belonging to Freeman. 24 hours later, teams hit the ground running once again only this time a new approach was implemented. “Yesterday the game plan was to start on the outside of our search area and work our way in. Today, we’re starting back in what we call ground zero where his truck was discovered and we’re going to work our way out.”

Deputy Hammons team begins in section three, an open field that is caked in mud with pockets of wooded areas not far from where Freeman ditched his truck. Our K9 handler, Mike Kennedy joins us along with his Doberman pinscher, Nova. If she detects any human remains we will know immediately. “Her final trained response is to sit and bark, grab my attention on it.” Section three comes up empty so we move to section 18. Other teams are nearby covering different areas that all fall within the documented zone where Freeman was known to have made his last known phone call. Four hours into the search we return to a nearby gas station to give the dogs a rest. But it doesn’t last long. Deputy Hammons radio comes to life and we head out into the woods once again. “So we are heading to an area we’re calling Section 13. It’s close proximity to where the vehicle was found at and there we found out that one of our cadaver dogs has alerted to that area.

We head out once again into the thick nasty brush. The goal is to see if our cadaver dog, Nova, also alerts in the same area. We find an old abandoned beat-up shack. This is where the previous cadaver dog alerted. As Nova and her handler move in for a closer look the rest of the team sits back, hoping to hear Nova sit and bark. But there is nothing but silence. It was a false alert and another dead end. So we move on.

Finding anything in this thick nasty brush, especially human remains, is nearly impossible. “Unfortunately all this area sits on a flood plain. I’ve seen flood markings on trees up to three, four feet high,” said Deputy Hammons. And conditions would only get worse the following morning. As teams gathered near the mobile command center, the rain was pouring. Sending search teams out in these conditions would be too dangerous. So the only thing they can do at this point is to wait it out. “We’ve searched all the areas that we’re primarily in question. We’ve got a few places that we’re going to go back and do some walk-thrus as soon as this weather clears up.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t and Deputy Hammons calls the search off with no sign of Freeman or his remains. But he stills calls the search a success. “I mean we always had the question of whether or not he did actually kill himself here in these woods. So we’ve answered that question. We know he did not die in THESE woods. So the next step is finding out how he got out of this area and where he went from there.”

Is Deputy Hammons disappointed Freeman’s remains were never found? Of course, but he also understands that when you’re hunting someone, it’s all part of the process. He says he’s not worried because there are other avenues that still need to be explored or put in play. He also said, “I’ve got 13-and-a-half years left until I retire and I fully intend to not have this case on my desk when I do.”