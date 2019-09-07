Operation Summer Sweep, 6 registered sex offenders arrested

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department, Garland County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement agencies came together for the three-day summer weep opertation

The operation was to verify sex offender registration compliance according to Arkansas state law and in order to proactively protect the public from sex offenders who may pose a high risk of re-offending.

Six individuals were arrested for various non-compliance violations or new offenses ranging from illegal firearm possession and possession of child pornography.

20 other individuals from this operation are currently under investigation for registration compliance.

The Hot Springs Police Department has investigators that routinely monitor the sex offenders to determine whether they are in compliance to requirements mandated by the Arkansas State law.