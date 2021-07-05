Organizers release details of memorial for Hunter Brittain, the Lonoke County teen shot by deputy

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The attorneys representing the family of a Lonoke County teen who died after being shot by a deputy during a traffic stop have released details for a public memorial for the boy.

The public memorial for Hunter Brittan will happen Tuesday, July 6 at Beebe High School starting at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to remarks from attorney Ben Crump, notable civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy at the event.

Brittain died after being shot during a traffic stop by Lonoke County deputy Sergeant Michael Davis. The family’s attorneys claim that the 17-year-old was unarmed during the stop, exiting the truck he was in with a bottle of antifreeze.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley announced last week that Davis was fired because of a policy violation, noting that Davis did not turn on his body cam during the stop, only activating it after the shots were fired.

There has been no announcement of any charges stemming from the shooting. The Arkansas State Police are still conducting their investigation.