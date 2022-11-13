LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A national company is working to help feed people in Arkansas as food prices continue to rise.

Arkansas is currently the second-most food insecure state in the nation, a top reason why Oscar Mayer decided to make the drive to the capital city.

It seems like a normal parking lot, with cars in each spot, but when you look to your left, something you wouldn’t expect.

“Welcome to the Wienermobile,” driver of the Oscar Mayer hotdog truck, Jacob Patrick or “Jumbo Dog Jacob” said.

A 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

“It’s like one of those things bucket-list things you have to do, you have to check it off,” resident of Little Rock, Barlow Brenner said.

This Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is one of six that’s making its way across the nation.

“We are in the south region for the first half of the year, so it’s a lot of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of different parts of the state,” Patrick said.

Although, a stop in the Capital City means more than just a photo op. Instead, a chance to help those who are struggling to put food on the table.

“Arkansas is the second most food-insecure state in the nation so that was something that didn’t sit well with me and I really wanted to find a way to give back to the community so why not do it with a 27-foot-long hotdog,” another driver of the Wienermobile, Beth Lynn or “Bologna Beth” said.

The team is partnering with the Arkansas Food Bank to collect donation that will be given to those who need it most.

“Boxes and boxes and boxes of can,” Patrick stated.

“It’s a surreal feeling, I love it. it’s just like we see so many people every day, we do a lot of different fun events, but there are moments when we can give back and take advantage of these opportunities and this is my way of giving back to the community wherever I’m going,” Lynn said.

The team is expected to drop off their donations at the Arkansas Food Bank tomorrow morning.

An added fun fact from “Jumbo Dog Jacob”, is that it is a once in a lifetime experience to drive the Wienermobile, meaning there are more people who have gone to space than driven the hotdog truck.