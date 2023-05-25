LITTLE ROCK, Ark- The Magic Springs Takeover kicked off Thursday at the Our Blood Institute where donors were able to receive free passes to the amusement park.

The institute said they host these events in hopes of gaining new donors to give blood that can be used by hospitals across Arkansas.

The event also brought out returning donors who simply enjoy giving back to the community.

“I’ve donated blood for around 20 years,“ donor Austin Duerr said. “I enjoy it, I know it goes to a good cause.”

“When we get into shortages, and have catastrophes that happen,” donor Clarissa Lumpkins said. “It’s just nice to know that it’s something that I can do to help.”

The institute said it takes 1200 donors a day to satisfy the need of Arkansas hospitals and they host events like these to help supply those demands.

The institute added they want to encourage people to make blood donating a part of their permanent lifestyles.

The event will run through Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at all Our Blood Institute locations around Arkansas.

In addition, donors can register to win a family four-pack of tickets and free parking to Magic Springs.