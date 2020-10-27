Our House and City of Little Rock announce hotline to provide support to residents during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our House and the City of Little Rock have announced a new service that will help low-income individuals and families struggling during this pandemic.

A grant of $80,000 from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund will help ‘Our House’ and the City of Little Rock to develop a ‘Financial Resources Hotline’ to provide remote resource referrals and service delivery to residents of Little Rock.

The hotline will be free and is going to be staffed by trained Navigators who will help callers understand and access the local, state, and federal resources available to them during this challenging time.

‘Our House’ found that 66% of the population it serves lost employment or had their hours cut.



“The City of Little Rock is thankful to the CFE Fund and Our House for providing this valuable resource to residents,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “Providing remote assistance is one way this partnership is rising to the challenge and responding to the needs of our community.”





Residents can access these remote services by completing a simple web form