Over 18 rounds fired in LR Saturday night shooting, hitting house with multiple people inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to S. Maple in reference to a shot spotter activation, in which over 20 rounds were captured.

When officers arrived they found 18 to 20 spent shell casings in the road, and the front yard of a house.

During the investigation police found the house had been struck by gunfire three times.

Officer talked with 4 individuals who were inside at the time of the shooting. They had no injuries.

Detectives talked to two witnesses that told officers they saw an unknown black male, wearing dark clothing, in front of the house on S. Maple fire numerous rounds of ammo.

They told officers he then ran eastbound.

Another witness told officers they were walking down the road when the shooting happened and ran for cover when the firing began.

The witness told officers when she looked to see what was happened she saw a black male, in a light colored shirt and dark pants, running northbound from the area of the gunfire in the ally between Maple and Oak St.

No further information at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact LRPD.