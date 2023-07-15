LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved this week $203,000 for two water and wastewater projects in the Natural State.

Of the two projects, one is in the city of Helena-West Helena where they received a $100,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for emergency repairs to the water treatment plant and distribution system.

The other project receiving funding is the Massey Alexander Levee District in Jackson County which received a $103,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for the completion of necessary certification by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information on the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs, visit Agriculture.Arkansas.Gov.