Austin, Ark. – Several exotic animals from a popular petting zoo died from a barn fire Thursday night.

For years, people have visited the Cockrills Country Critters Petting Zoo to see animals like lamas, camels, turkeys and chickens.

The exhibit is also a place people come see exotic bedded animals like iguanas, hedgehogs and lemurs.

​A majority of the exotic animals were killed in the fire. The Austin Police Department says the fire is currently under investigation.

Jennifer Williams is a volunteer at Cockrill Country Critters and says most of the animals lost died from smoke inhalation.

She says to see all the empty cages and to smell the smell of smoke is heartbreaking.

Both Jennifer, and Blake Woodson are both volunteers and good friends with the owner, Janice Griffin.

They say she’s having a tough time with this tragedy.

“This woman eats, breathes and lives animals,” said Williams.

Woodson says all who works there were “close to the animals, so it’s like we lost a part of our family,”

There’s still hope for some of the animals. Like Queen Elizabeth the iguana had to have a portion of her tail removed from damage.

And despite the loss, the exhibit still plans to open on the first weekend of March and throughout spring break.

“We can’t replace all we’ve lost but we can build back what we had before,” said Williams.