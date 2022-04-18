LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Across the country, as drivers look to fill up to start the week, gas prices are are seeing little to no change.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.08, which is down 3 cents from a week ago. For diesel drivers, the current average is $5.03, which is only down 1 cent from a week ago.

Across the Natural State, the current average for a gallon of regular is $3.69, which is down 1 cent from the average a week ago.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Hot Springs are paying right at the state’s average of $3.69. Pine Bluff drivers are paying $3.70, while drivers in Little Rock are paying $3.67 for a gallon of regular gas.

Currently, the cheapest county to get gas in Arkansas is Benton County, where the average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.50. The most expensive county for gas in the Natural State is Lafayette County, where the current average is $3.97.

In California, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.70, which is the most expensive in the country. Kanas, however, has taken back its title from Missouri as the state with the cheapest gas, sitting at $3.66 a gallon.

To find out where the cheapest gas can be found in your area, check out our Gas Tracker.