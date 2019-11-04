Paint Party: Spray paint your mark on Baker’s Alley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Downtown Little Rock Partnership invites the public to a Painting Party in Baker’s Alley.

Baker’s Alley, the space behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, will play host to a Painting Party, where downtown residents and visitors can add their own personal touch by painting colorful circles onto the alley’s roadway. The party kicks off on Saturday, November 9 at 9:00 a.m. and will go no later than 1:00 p.m. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided, and there will be plenty of paint and supplies for everyone.

“In recent weeks we have seen a large mural, new lights and six new art pieces added to the doors in Baker’s Alley,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director. “Now we want the public to come out to help us add even more color to the area and dress up a tucked-away space and infuse it with some Little Rock magic. Just be sure to wear a pair of old shoes!”

The Painting Party caps off several improvements made to Baker’s Alley in the last month, including the additions of a new mural by Guy Bell, screen printed reproductions of artwork on the alley-facing doors, and warm, hanging lights above it all. Those interested in participating in this fun, community event may RSVP on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/events/2693854253992080/ – or call the Partnership at 501-375-0121.