Paintballers shooting pedestrians walking down the street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Neighbors are on high alert, looking for paintballers who are using them as live targets.

Over the weekend half a dozen people took to social media saying they were hit while out walking.

“It’s kind of a serious deal,” said Kevin Hammon, neighbor, “At first I thought it was a random stunt you know, a prank or something with some kids but then it kept happening and that’s when I started to become concerned.”

Kevin Hammon sees the daily posts on the Nextdoor app of his neighbors being hit.

One woman said her 14-year-old was shot in the forehead with a paintball.

Several people report being hit in the back.

Most neighbors have described the car as a small black SUV with at least two people inside.

Little Rock Police said they are increasing patrols in the area.

However, until someone is caught, Hammon said he could easily be the next target.

“My family, our neighbors, we go on walks all the time, we have young kids. Maybe we’re a target now because we are in the same area where these paintball attacks are happening,” said Hammon.

Hammon said this prank is not only dangerous for those being targeted, it could also be dangerous for the paintballers.

Hammon said enough is enough, this needs to stop.

“We’re already in quarantine and then to be not able to go for a nice walk on a nice day like today because you’re afraid to go outside is unacceptable,” said Hammon.

Police are urging everyone who was a target to contact the police department.