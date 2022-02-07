LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Ambulance Association met with lawmakers on Monday to discuss their industry issues.

Secretary/Treasurer of the Association Ken Kelley said normally paramedics and EMTs keep things inside because they tend to figure out solutions to those issues and they never want to sound the alarm to the public.

“We’re taught to handle emergencies, or talk to adapt, to overcome, to improvise. But today, we must sound that alarm,” Kelley said.

Like many other industries, many of the issues revolve around funding and workforce.

Federal law dictates ambulances are reimbursed for transport, for actually taking someone to a hospital. According to the ArAA, the number of transports has dropped by 36% while the number of calls has actually increased by 24%.

“Now we’re often treating patients in place and not transporting the hospitals, but that is done so at an uncompensated care cost,” Kelley added.

Ambulance officials added they don’t get much in the way of funding from cities or counties for the service they provide. They have also tried to get some of the funding from things like the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan – to no avail.

“While hospitals have received millions of dollars to fund critical staffing and increase bed capacity, ambulance services have received nothing and we are providing the volunteer labor,” Kelley said.

Staffing is among the most burdensome issues ambulance services are dealing with. Whether it be short numbers and/or current staff taking on hours of overtime, which then leads to more funding issues. Kelley said some staff is putting in over 100 hours in a week just to be able to cover the need.

Starting salaries are becoming a glaring issue. Jamie Pafford-Gresham, who is on the ArAA board, said starting salaries for a paramedic at a private provider are averaging around $14/hour and $11 for EMTs.

There also is not much of a pipeline for the industry to lean on either. Between the high cost and time, it takes to become a paramedic many are finding other employment beyond ambulance services.

The ArAA said they estimate the loss of about 200 employees statewide when the next relicensing cycle hits this year. Right now they estimate 130 are in this training class. So if every one of those were to take jobs for ambulance services, there is still a net loss of employees.

“Paramedic is now, everyone has figured out they are the Swiss Army knife of the healthcare professionals and they can do just about anything and we as ambulance providers can’t pay them what they’re worth,” Pafford-Gresham said.

The ArAA hopes to get a waiver from DHS to allow for billing of services rendered even without transport. They hope that will help alleviate some of the funding issues and they can stop the bleeding when it comes to their shrinking workforce.

They say they would like to be able to have those discussions with top officials to see if there can be solutions found to those ongoing issues.

“We don’t come with our hand out without being able to work at the same time. We’re not asking for anything for free, we’re willing to do our portion of the work to take care of our Arkansans,” Pafford-Gresham said.