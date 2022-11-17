RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Every afternoon from 3:00-3:40 p.m. Ryan Ness stands on South Knoxville Ave in Russellville – monitoring and halting traffic to help not only his son, but all students at Russellville High School cross the street.

“I’m out here by myself doing whatever I can,” Ness said as he waits for his son to walk home.

On November 10th, following an event at RHS, a 17-year-old was struck at around 9:30 p.m.

She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. As of now, her condition is unknown.

According to an accident report from Russellville Police, the driver stated she could not see the 17-year-old because of the low lighting in the area.

“That’s so scary. No parent wants to go through that,” Ness said.

Ness says he can’t imagine what the family of the victim is going through.

“It could’ve been my son easily and it scares me to death.”

During the 2nd week of school, while out monitoring traffic, Ness said he witnessed a student almost get hit.

After that incident, a speed zone sign was put up to alert divers of their speed.

That sign was recently switched to orange flags because the city of Russellville didn’t have a permit from the Arkansas Department of Transportation who owns that highway.

Ness says he feels like the issue is being put on the back-burner as he said things have actually kind of moved backwards while he is trying to move them forward.

As of Thursday, Russellville Public Works said they have received the permit and the city is in the process of getting material to put up flashing lights along South Knoxville Ave within the next few weeks.

Public Works are also working on a project to add a sidewalk along the east side of this highway, but this will take about a year to complete.

And in addition to these projects, public works says the city will also be adding flashing lights on the south side of Russellville Middle School located on 8th street.