CONWAY, Ark. – Following the deaths of two men who passed away while in custody of the Conway Police Department, Arkansas State Police are now investigating the incidents.

On Monday, 26-year-old Deitric Williams Jr. died and on Tuesday a 44-year-old Ricky Freiberg passed away.

It’s unclear what caused the death of Williams, but his family wants proof that it wasn’t because of the Conway Police Department.

“I need justice for my son,” Nicole Burnett, Deitric’s mother said.

Monday CPD officials said they responded to the McDonald’s on Oak Street in Conway after reports of Deitric Williams Jr. and a female in the parking lot fighting.

The press release says Williams got out of the car to speak with the officer and was asked to get his I.D. out of the vehicle.

Police say William “began to rummage through” the car and due to officer safety concerns, he was advised to exit the vehicle.

Officials said Williams did not comply and he was pulled out of the vehicle.

That is when Deitric began to run to a home on Gum Street where officers were able to get him into custody.

“He had a warrant but also I feel that he feared for his life as well because this is an ongoing thing with young black men,” Burnett said.

After being detained, police said Williams began to have signs of medical distress and officers contacted medical personnel to respond to the scene.

Williams passed away at the hospital at 4:18pm.

“As of today, I have not seen my son,” Burnett said on Thursday evening as she sifts through photos to use for her son’s obituary.

The family questions what the procedures were used to get Deitric into custody and question if that caused the “medical distress.”

“We want justice. We want something done so this will not happen to another family,” Mary Poole, Deitric’s grandmother said.

The family said they’ve asked for body camera footage, but since the incident is under investigation, they weren’t able to get it.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the family will be holding a vigil for Deitric. It’ll take place on Gum Street in Conway where the incident happened.

The family says they plan to lay Deitric to rest on Tuesday, July 25, in Pine Bluff at Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.