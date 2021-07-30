Parents react after Little Rock School District shares plans to sue Arkansas concerning mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Some parents in the Little Rock school district are praising leaders after Superintendent Michael Poore said he’s taking action on the mask mandate ban.

Poore released a video Friday, saying he wants the school board to consider suing the State of Arkansas for a law passed that banned mask mandates in schools.

“I have the responsibility as the superintendent of this school district to do everything I can to set us up so that we can protect our students and staff,” said Poore.

Poore said in the video that the law was unconstitutional and violated the district’s right to provide a safe environment for its students and staff.

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he would call a special session to reconsider that law.

Poore said he is afraid it won’t get the numbers to be overturned, so is asking the district to take action.

Ashley Simmons is a mother of two LRSD students and is on the fence about sending her children back to school if masks aren’t mandated.

“As a mom to a child who has been isolated the last 18 months, I’ve been very concerned over the summer,” said Simmons.

Simmons’ oldest child is at risk for the virus and her youngest has autism.

She said she’s now under pressure to choose between her children’s safety and mental health.

“Regardless of if we kept our older son home, it would risk my older son’s life,” said Simmons.

Simmons and other parents said they hope masks will be implemented so they can feel good about sending their child to school.

Poore said it was time for his school district to act to prevent additional cases and hospitalizations.

“I think the statistics that we’re going to face over the next few weeks before school gets started is going to make people even more aware that we’ve got to do everything we need to protect one another,” said Poore.

The school board is expected to vote on the lawsuit Wednesday.