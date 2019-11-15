Parolee arrested for fentanyl, meth and firearm after 911 call

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Baxter County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call Friday morning at 7:45 a.m. to a man slumped over the steering wheel with the motor running at the AM&N Store, in Baxter County.

Once deputies arrived, they found the Michael George Scudder, 45, of Mountain Home. Deputies were able to secure Scudder and the vehicle. Scudder was on parole, and was searched. A small plastic baggie containing approximately .48 grams of a brown powder substance. That substance tested positive for Fentanyl.

Deputies found several syringes, a smoking device, a small amount of marijuana and an American Tactical AR 15 style rifle equipped with a bump stock. The gun was in a partially zipped case in loaded condition with the safety off and within reach of the defendant.

During an interview, Scudder admitted to purchasing the firearm for 1/2 a gram of methamphetamine. He also said that he knew that the firearm was stolen at the time. Scudder has been convicted of multiple felonies, including previous convictions of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Scudder has been charged with:

Possession of Meth and Fentanyl, Class C Felony

Felon in Possession of a Firearm, (Previous Conviction), Class B Felony

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Class Y Felony

Theft by Receiving (Firearm), Class D Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class D Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Habitual Offender

Parole Violation

Scudder is currently being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on a bond of $25,000 and is pending his appearance in the Baxter County Circuit Court on November 21, at 1 p.m., and there is a no bond hold for his parole violation.