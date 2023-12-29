BATESVILLE, Ark. – Early Friday morning, some Arkansans got their first look at snow this winter even though the temperatures made sure it didn’t stick around.

Viewers shared their snow pictures and FOX 16 News crews first saw some flurries in Independence County.

In Batesville, the snow didn’t stick but it did get some excited. Matthew, Diego and Buddy Lebrato enjoyed it on their morning walk.

“If you can call this snow,” Matthew Lebrato said.

Batesville didn’t see as many flurries as nearby towns like Mountain View. Casyn Tate said she was surprised it snowed at all, noting that snow is more likely in January and February.

“Everybody wants it to stick, so we can all go home, go outside, get a few days off,” Tate said with a laugh.

With all proof of a snowy morning gone with the sun, the message is, “Better luck next year.”

“It will come around to us sooner or later,” Matthew Lebrato said.