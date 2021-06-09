Parts of Dumas still underwater as much of the state sees flash floods during storms

DUMAS, Ark. — Flooding in the southeastern part of the state has receded slightly, but water still high in parts of Dumas.

The water has come down some in Dumas and people who live there said that even though it hasn’t made it inside their homes for the most part, it still has them trapped inside.

Dumas has seen its fair share of rain this week.

Rose Tatum said that she hasn’t been able to get out of the neighborhood since Monday.

“Stuck here, can’t go to the grocery store, Thank God I had everything I needed because I couldn’t go nowhere,” Tatum said.

She said kids have been taking advantage of the high water in their neighborhood

“They’ve been in boats, they’ve been in for wheelers, they’ve just been having a good time,” Tatum said.