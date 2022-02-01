LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor, Frank Scott JR. is hoping for the board of directors to declare a state of emergency amid the city’s increasing gun violence.

Four different shootings in one weekend resulted in one death and 10 people shot including a one-year-old.

Pastor Stephen Christian says the declaration will help bring more resources to help alleviate crime in the city but believes community boots on the ground is the best answer.

Christian has pastored Bountiful Blessings World Fellowship Church on Asher Avenue for over 30 years.

He says the crime in the area fluxgates from year to year.

“Maybe there is sometimes temptation to give up and throw your hands up and say there’s nothing we can do. But there is always something we can do,” said Christian, referring to being the change for young people involved in crime.

Many in his congregation have been impacted by violence and fear has taken its toll on them, but he says fear isn’t an option.

“We need everybody in every area of expertise coming together working hand-in-hand,” Christian said.

Christian adds that there are many people doing positive things to help with crime but “Instead of us being scattered all over doing our little bit, we must bring our little bit to the table so that it’s a big, concentrated effort.”