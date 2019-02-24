PCSO: 2-year-old shot himself in the arm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. -- A two-year-old is recovering after Pulaski County investigators say the toddler shot himself in the arm Friday night.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m on Happy Pines Loop.

Investigators say the toddler found an unlocked, loaded gun that a guest left under a bed. Deputies say the child's parents told them, they didn't know the gun was in the house.

"Just leaving a firearm out is never safe at all," said Lt. Cody Burk. "When you're visiting someone's house you need to let them know you have a firearm."

Lt. Burk says the 2-year-old was treated at Children's Hospital and is expected to recover. No other children were in the house at the time.

Investigators are calling the shooting accidental, and they say the gun owner had a concealed carry permit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Deputies interviewed witnesses. Lt. Burk says a file will be prepared and submitted to the Prosecutors Office for review.