PCSO investigating drowning in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sherrif’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after a man drowned in Sweet Home.

According to a release sent Friday, officers were initially called to the 3500 block of Neely Road on April 19 after reports of Larry Marshall, 44 of Sweet Home, dove into a blue hole and did not come back up.

Officials say the PCSO water patrol spent several days in April trying to find Marshall.

On May 20, someone reported seeing a body floating in the blue hole, investigators say.

PCSO divers recovered the body.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for identification, cause and manner of death.