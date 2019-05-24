PCSO investigating drowning in Sweet Home

Breaking News
SWEET HOME, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sherrif’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after a man drowned in Sweet Home. 

According to a release sent Friday, officers were initially called to the 3500 block of Neely Road on April 19 after reports of Larry Marshall, 44 of Sweet Home, dove into a blue hole and did not come back up. 

Officials say the PCSO water patrol spent several days in April trying to find Marshall. 

On May 20, someone reported seeing a body floating in the blue hole, investigators say. 

PCSO divers recovered the body. 

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for identification, cause and manner of death. 

