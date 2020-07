JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A man is recovering after crash landing his small plane just outside of Jacksonville.

The pilot was alone in the plane and received minor injuries.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. along a pipeline clearing near Glenn Road.

According to a spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, the prop plane’s engine failed, and the pilot was forced to make the emergency landing.

The FAA has been notified and will look into what caused the failure.