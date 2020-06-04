1  of  3
UPDATE: Armed suspect now in custody according to PCSO

Local News
UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has now been apprehended by Pulaski County Deputies.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Original Story.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of Brittany Point Drive.

Deputies ask residents in that area to stay in their homes at this time and for people to avoid the area. They say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Deputies ask if you see someone matching this description in the area you are asked to call 911.

