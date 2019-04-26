Pedestrian hit by car on I-630 in Little Rock Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A pedestrian accident has been reported on a local interstate.

The Arkansas State Police says it happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon on Interstate 630 near MacArthur Park.

Troopers say one person was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes when they were hit by a car.

The ASP says they were taken to the hospital but there's no word on their condition.

Pulaski Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on WB I-630 near Exit 1 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) April 26, 2019