Pedestrian hit by car on I-630 in Little Rock

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A pedestrian accident has been reported on a local interstate.

The Arkansas State Police says it happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon on Interstate 630 near MacArthur Park.

Troopers say one person was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes when they were hit by a car.  

The ASP says they were taken to the hospital but there's no word on their condition.

 

 

 

 

