Pedestrian hit by car on I-630 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A pedestrian accident has been reported on a local interstate.
The Arkansas State Police says it happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon on Interstate 630 near MacArthur Park.
Troopers say one person was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes when they were hit by a car.
The ASP says they were taken to the hospital but there's no word on their condition.
Pulaski Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on WB I-630 near Exit 1 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) April 26, 2019
Pulaski Co: Accident reported on WB I-630 near Exit 1. Lanes blocked at this time: inside, middle. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop A. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) April 26, 2019
