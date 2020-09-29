One dead after pedestrian accident on US Highway 64 Tuesday morning

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- One person is dead after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 64, according to the Mayflower Police Chief.
The accident happened east of Conway.
Arkansas State Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.
