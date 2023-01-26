LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.

Records from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety state that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Baseline Road.

Records show that another vehicle was yielding on Stanton Road when one of the other vehicles turned left in front of the vehicle, causing a crash.

The collision caused one of the vehicles to roll over and land on 51-year-old Randy Castleberry. He died in the crash, records show.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.