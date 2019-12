HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Surveillance video released by the Garland County Sheriff's Office shows the moment two suspects lit a Hot Springs auto shop on fire. It happened at Elite Paint and Body and they're hoping this video will lead to an arrest.

Time stamp 2:29 a.m. suspects are caught on camera walking up to a front window at Elite Paint and Body and at 2:31 a.m. the building was up in flames.