Update: Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. breaks down proposed Little Rock penny sales tax

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We now have the details of a proposed penny sales tax in Little Rock.

According to Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., the tax would generate $50 million.

Thirty-three percent of that will be allocated to the Parks and Recreation Golf and Fitness, followed by 17 percent for public safety, 14 percent for the zoo and 10 percent to infrastructure.

Some board members disagreed with the amount dedications.

“We are going to work to be very balanced in how we incorporate the changes from the board members and also associate that with the fiscal responsibility as we move forward,” says Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

To see the full breakdown of what the proposed tax would fund, click the button below.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tonight the Little Rock Board of Directors was scheduled to hear a full breakdown of the Lift Little Rock sales tax.

Click below for the slides from the presentation from tonight’s Penny Sales Tax breakdown.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said tonight we can expect to hear a full outline of where funds are going.