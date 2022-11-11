LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.

Little Rock Police were called out to a shooting near the Waters apartments on Chenal around 7 Thursday night.

According to the police report, when officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Roy King and his car submerged in a nearby pond. Officers say he died at the scene.

“It definitely makes it more real,” Jordan Barksdale said. “When it’s in your back yard, its confrontational, it’s scary.”

Barksdale lives in the West Little Rock area and says he was stunned when our station informed him of the homicide, occurring just a few blocks down the road.

“My neighborhood was a few miles from here [growing up.] We never had much crime and homicide was rarely heard of,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale says the latest reports show times have changed and wonders what’s being done to help slow the violence.

When asked if the city is doing enough to help stop the violence, Barksdale responded this: “I don’t think so. I don’t.”

Our station reached out to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for comment on the current homicide rate and have not heard back.

“I think it’s just reminding myself to always be aware,” said Jayce Ortiz.

Ortiz moved from Dallas to Little Rock two weeks ago. She says she’s now being met with some of the same crime problems she thought she was leaving behind.

“Coming here, it’s always going to happen regardless of where you are,” said Ortiz. “Really be careful where you are and be alert. If you feel uncomfortable, get out of that. Don’t keep yourself in a situation that you feel something bad is going to happen in.”

Little Rock Police say investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.