People lining up for thrills at Ark. State Fair open

Friday was opening day at the Arkansas State Fair and we checked out the rides for you- people were lining up for the Mega Drop.

They strapped into the ride and slowly rose to what looked like hundreds of feet in the air- then, without warning, plummeted back down into a free-fall drop to the ground!

“[It’s] like you’re falling,” a woman said, as she got off the ride.

Another rider said “I’m kinda scared of heights, so looking out, I was pretty worried and the falling is even scarier.”

If nearly plummeting to your death is not your idea of a good time, there are an abundance of other family rides and very fun stuff to do.

The fair will last through Oct. 20. It opens and 10 a.m. every morning and closes at either 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the evening.