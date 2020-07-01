People pushing the removal of an El Dorado Confederate statue

EL DORADO, Ark. — There is a push to remove a confederate statue at the Union County Courthouse.

A large crowd chanted “take it down” during a peaceful demonstration Monday.

The statue has been in front of the courthouse sine 1909.

“We’re trying to make this county a better country instead of all of this racism because we’re all human beings it doesn’t matter what color we are,” said Bobby Roberts.

The quorum court will have to decide if the monument will be taken down. People living in Union County have until July 10 to submit their opinions concerning its removal.