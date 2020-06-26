People react to the Little Rock face mask requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Face masks are a requirement in Little Rock. It’s the result of an executive order signed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. While Governor Asa Hutchinson was largely against the idea last week, a lot of beliefs have changed in the last 24 hours.

On day one of the City of Little Rock requiring masks while out in public it’s hard to find someone without their face covered.

“I fully support that and is consistent with state guidelines on wearing masks,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson gives his stamp of approval but how do the people feel that have to follow it? Bethany Semans was on her way to do a little shopping. Her mask was already on and she said she’s on board.

“I was expecting it. It doesn’t bother me to wear a mask in public especially. It’s not a lot to ask to keep people safe,” Semans said.

From big box stores to small boutiques, Belle and Blush in the Promenade were one step ahead of the city.

“We were already asking everyone to wear a mask when they came in the store to shop,” Makeup artist Brandon Golden said.

Golden pointed out their stand in the front of the store for people who may forget their face covering.

“The more we can do, the better off we are,” Golden said.

He said it’s a small price to pay to avoid closing their doors again as cases start to spike.

“If we can drop those numbers and all it takes is a little inconvenience of wearing a mask I’m here for it,” Golden said.

Not everyone feels the same way. Covington Crain said she understands the reasons behind the order but doesn’t like wearing a mask.

“I kind of think it’s just another thing to add to our to-do list. It just gets in the way of things. I can’t really breathe in them,” Crain said.

Her biggest complaint is what it does to her face.

“There’s a thing called maskne and every line that the mask touches you produce pimples,” Crain said.

Those who support the new order think that’s a small inconvenience to stay healthy.

“It’s less uncomfortable than a ventilator,” Semans said.