LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A day after UA Little Rock announced a $1 million grant to protect against energy-focused cyberattacks, the university is now celebrating another major donation.

PepsiCo presented the school Wednesday with a $25,000 donation.

The money will go toward diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus.

It will also provide valuable programming to the community, such as the Juneteenth celebration on June 19.

“About three or four years ago We started along a journey — a racial equality journey,” Michael Williams with PepsiCo said. “And what we wanted to do was invest into the African American and other communities and into our HBCUs as well to let people know that we’re here to help grow and develop on these very important topics.”

UA Little Rock’s Juneteenth celebration will have State Senator Joyce Elliot as the featured speaker.